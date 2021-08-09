Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST)?

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) went up by 11.27%. The company’s stock price has collected 27.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/21 that Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification

Is It Worth Investing in Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MVST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Microvast Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. MVST currently public float of 0.43M. Today, the average trading volume of MVST was 1.64M shares.

MVST’s Market Performance

MVST stocks went up by 27.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.52% and a quarterly performance of -3.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.87% for Microvast Holdings Inc..

Volatility was left at 10.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.47%, as shares sank -15.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MVST rose by +27.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.26. In addition, Microvast Holdings Inc. saw -31.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.