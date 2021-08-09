Buy or Sell Diginex Limited (EQOS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) went up by 13.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.95. The company’s stock price has collected 16.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/14/21 that EQONEX Announces Unaudited First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results & Business Updates

Is It Worth Investing in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ :EQOS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Diginex Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.21. EQOS currently public float of 27.10M and currently shorts hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQOS was 623.53K shares.

EQOS’s Market Performance

EQOS stocks went up by 16.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.15% and a quarterly performance of 9.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.06% for Diginex Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.50% for EQOS stocks with a simple moving average of -36.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQOS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for EQOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQOS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2021.

EQOS Trading at 0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.14%, as shares surge +1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQOS rose by +16.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.45. In addition, Diginex Limited saw -61.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8293.75 for the present operating margin

-822.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diginex Limited stands at -19903.90. The total capital return value is set at -149.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -439.82.

Based on Diginex Limited (EQOS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.39. Total debt to assets is 0.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 361.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.01.