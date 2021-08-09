Buy or Sell Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) went down by -8.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.71. The company’s stock price has collected 57.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/21 that Arcturus Announces Approval of Singapore Clinical Trial Application to Advance ARCT-154 and ARCT-165, Next Generation STARR(TM) mRNA Vaccines Targeting SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern, in a Phase 1/2 Study

Is It Worth Investing in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ARCT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARCT is at 2.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.08, which is $31.78 above the current price. ARCT currently public float of 21.59M and currently shorts hold a 18.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARCT was 732.52K shares.

ARCT’s Market Performance

ARCT stocks went up by 57.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.97% and a quarterly performance of 55.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.71% for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 44.24% for ARCT stocks with a simple moving average of -4.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ARCT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARCT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $71 based on the research report published on July 02nd of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCT reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for ARCT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 25th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to ARCT, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on June 21st of the current year.

ARCT Trading at 47.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.99%, as shares surge +53.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCT rose by +57.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.04. In addition, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw 13.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCT starting from Chivukula Pad, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $40.07 back on Aug 03. After this action, Chivukula Pad now owns 642,548 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $400,700 using the latest closing price.

Chivukula Pad, the Chief Scientific Officer & COO of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $42.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Chivukula Pad is holding 652,548 shares at $429,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCT

Equity return is now at value -43.00, with -33.20 for asset returns.