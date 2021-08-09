A Lesson to Learn: Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) went up by 19.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s stock price has collected 29.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/02/21 that Blonder Tongue Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

Is It Worth Investing in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX :BDR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BDR is at 0.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BDR currently public float of 5.65M and currently shorts hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDR was 997.45K shares.

BDR’s Market Performance

BDR stocks went up by 29.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.67% and a quarterly performance of 35.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.18% for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.69% for BDR stocks with a simple moving average of 15.51% for the last 200 days.

BDR Trading at 18.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.37%, as shares surge +12.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDR rose by +29.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2845. In addition, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. saw 15.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDR starting from PALLE ROBERT J JR, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $1.46 back on Jul 08. After this action, PALLE ROBERT J JR now owns 2,364,004 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., valued at $36,395 using the latest closing price.

PALLE ROBERT J JR, the Director of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that PALLE ROBERT J JR is holding 2,389,004 shares at $37,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.43 for the present operating margin

+18.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. stands at -45.63. The total capital return value is set at -64.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -95.98.

Based on Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR), the company’s capital structure generated 592.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.55. Total debt to assets is 65.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 352.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.