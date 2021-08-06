Why Albemarle Corporation (ALB)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) went up by 5.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $212.04. The company’s stock price has collected 7.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 9 hours ago that Lithium-Mining Stocks Are Flying. Thank President Biden.

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE :ALB) Right Now?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 65.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALB is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Albemarle Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $172.98, which is -$56.49 below the current price. ALB currently public float of 116.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALB was 1.05M shares.

ALB’s Market Performance

ALB stocks went up by 7.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.57% and a quarterly performance of 43.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 146.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.45% for Albemarle Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.72% for ALB stocks with a simple moving average of 41.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $168 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALB reach a price target of $152, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for ALB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 07th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to ALB, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

ALB Trading at 23.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +30.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB rose by +7.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $193.10. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw 48.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from NARWOLD KAREN G, who sale 1,338 shares at the price of $165.69 back on Jul 08. After this action, NARWOLD KAREN G now owns 41,019 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $221,693 using the latest closing price.

NARWOLD KAREN G, the EVP, Chief Admin Officer of Albemarle Corporation, sale 1,338 shares at $171.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that NARWOLD KAREN G is holding 42,357 shares at $229,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.80 for the present operating margin

+31.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albemarle Corporation stands at +12.01. The total capital return value is set at 6.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.34. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Albemarle Corporation (ALB), the company’s capital structure generated 86.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.51. Total debt to assets is 35.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.