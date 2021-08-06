We Analyzed the Future Direction of Viasat Inc. (VSAT), Here is What We Found

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) went up by 8.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.35. The company’s stock price has collected 1.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Viasat Releases First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ :VSAT) Right Now?

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1580.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VSAT is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Viasat Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $73.38, which is $8.17 above the current price. VSAT currently public float of 47.22M and currently shorts hold a 17.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VSAT was 431.62K shares.

VSAT’s Market Performance

VSAT stocks went up by 1.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.40% and a quarterly performance of 3.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for Viasat Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.52% for VSAT stocks with a simple moving average of 15.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSAT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for VSAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSAT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $54 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSAT reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for VSAT stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on April 01st, 2021.

VSAT Trading at 4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSAT rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.61. In addition, Viasat Inc. saw 59.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSAT starting from Lippert Keven K, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $55.69 back on Mar 11. After this action, Lippert Keven K now owns 2,793 shares of Viasat Inc., valued at $167,070 using the latest closing price.

Kimbro Melinda Michele, the Chief People Officer of Viasat Inc., sale 364 shares at $53.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Kimbro Melinda Michele is holding 8,904 shares at $19,634 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.58 for the present operating margin

+30.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viasat Inc. stands at +0.16. The total capital return value is set at 1.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.09. Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Viasat Inc. (VSAT), the company’s capital structure generated 93.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.29. Total debt to assets is 41.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.