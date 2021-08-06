We Analyzed the Future Direction of QuinStreet Inc. (QNST), Here is What We Found

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) went up by 7.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.99. The company’s stock price has collected 3.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that QuinStreet to Participate in the William Blair 4th Annual Insurance Technology Conference

Is It Worth Investing in QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ :QNST) Right Now?

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QNST is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for QuinStreet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $25.75, which is $7.49 above the current price. QNST currently public float of 49.09M and currently shorts hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QNST was 252.17K shares.

QNST’s Market Performance

QNST stocks went up by 3.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.60% and a quarterly performance of 4.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for QuinStreet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.08% for QNST stocks with a simple moving average of -4.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QNST stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for QNST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QNST in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $17 based on the research report published on September 03rd of the previous year 2020.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to QNST, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on February 07th of the previous year.

QNST Trading at 4.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +6.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNST rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.20. In addition, QuinStreet Inc. saw -11.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QNST starting from Valenti Douglas, who sale 2,083 shares at the price of $18.22 back on Jun 01. After this action, Valenti Douglas now owns 364,519 shares of QuinStreet Inc., valued at $37,952 using the latest closing price.

Valenti Douglas, the Chief Executive Officer of QuinStreet Inc., sale 21,299 shares at $18.37 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Valenti Douglas is holding 2,827,001 shares at $391,263 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.27 for the present operating margin

+10.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuinStreet Inc. stands at +3.69. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.43. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on QuinStreet Inc. (QNST), the company’s capital structure generated 5.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.80. Total debt to assets is 3.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.