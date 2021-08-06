The Chart for RMG Acquisition Corporation II (RMGB) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

RMG Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:RMGB) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.08. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that RMG Acquisition Corporation II Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with ReNew Power

Is It Worth Investing in RMG Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ :RMGB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for RMG Acquisition Corporation II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00. RMGB currently public float of 25.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RMGB was 274.34K shares.

RMGB’s Market Performance

RMGB stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.30% and a quarterly performance of 0.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.31% for RMG Acquisition Corporation II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.43% for RMGB stocks with a simple moving average of -2.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMGB stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for RMGB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RMGB in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $17 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2021.

RMGB Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.15%, as shares surge +0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMGB rose by +0.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, RMG Acquisition Corporation II saw -8.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RMGB

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.