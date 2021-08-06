The Chart for BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) went up by 1.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.77. The company’s stock price has collected -4.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/05/21 that What Bond King Bill Gross Is Buying Now

Is It Worth Investing in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE :BPMP) Right Now?

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BPMP is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for BP Midstream Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.57, which is $2.31 above the current price. BPMP currently public float of 47.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BPMP was 349.54K shares.

BPMP’s Market Performance

BPMP stocks went down by -4.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.59% and a quarterly performance of -2.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for BP Midstream Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.33% for BPMP stocks with a simple moving average of 5.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPMP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BPMP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BPMP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BPMP reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for BPMP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 20th, 2021.

BPMP Trading at -8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPMP fell by -4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.88. In addition, BP Midstream Partners LP saw 24.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BPMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.25 for the present operating margin

+79.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for BP Midstream Partners LP stands at +126.92. The total capital return value is set at 11.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.22. Equity return is now at value 143.10, with 23.00 for asset returns.

Based on BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP), the company’s capital structure generated 389.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.57. Total debt to assets is 63.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 389.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.01.