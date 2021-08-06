Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Just Got Our Attention

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) went up by 17.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $160.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Synaptics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences Tuesday, August 10, 2021 and Wednesday August 11, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ :SYNA) Right Now?

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYNA is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Synaptics Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $169.40, which is -$12.76 below the current price. SYNA currently public float of 34.84M and currently shorts hold a 10.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYNA was 440.19K shares.

SYNA’s Market Performance

SYNA stocks went down by -1.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.42% and a quarterly performance of 9.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.47% for Synaptics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.13% for SYNA stocks with a simple moving average of 44.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYNA stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SYNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYNA in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $160 based on the research report published on May 07th of the current year 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to SYNA, setting the target price at $176 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

SYNA Trading at 18.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.77% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +8.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNA rose by +11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.46. In addition, Synaptics Incorporated saw 51.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNA starting from Awsare Saleel, who sale 1,581 shares at the price of $135.66 back on Jun 04. After this action, Awsare Saleel now owns 34,163 shares of Synaptics Incorporated, valued at $214,478 using the latest closing price.

Butler Dean Warren, the See Remarks of Synaptics Incorporated, sale 1,050 shares at $130.13 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Butler Dean Warren is holding 26,527 shares at $136,636 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.80 for the present operating margin

+39.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synaptics Incorporated stands at +8.91. The total capital return value is set at 8.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.33. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA), the company’s capital structure generated 74.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.59. Total debt to assets is 35.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.