SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) went up by 12.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.18. The company’s stock price has collected 14.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ :SSSS) Right Now?

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSSS is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.33, which is $5.26 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of SSSS was 472.11K shares.

SSSS’s Market Performance

SSSS stocks went up by 14.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.49% and a quarterly performance of 11.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.02% for SuRo Capital Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.97% for SSSS stocks with a simple moving average of 22.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSSS stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for SSSS by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for SSSS in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $20 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2021.

SSSS Trading at 6.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSSS rose by +14.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.76. In addition, SuRo Capital Corp. saw 28.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSSS starting from Klein Mark D, who purchase 2,950 shares at the price of $14.34 back on May 11. After this action, Klein Mark D now owns 450,350 shares of SuRo Capital Corp., valued at $42,303 using the latest closing price.

Klein Mark D, the CEO and President of SuRo Capital Corp., purchase 3,788 shares at $15.02 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Klein Mark D is holding 447,400 shares at $56,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+425.01 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for SuRo Capital Corp. stands at +412.46. The total capital return value is set at 26.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.08. Equity return is now at value 70.00, with 49.30 for asset returns.

Based on SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.08. Total debt to assets is 7.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.