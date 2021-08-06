Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) went up by 17.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.98. The company’s stock price has collected 22.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that OptimizeRx Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Revenue Up 55% as Leading Pharma Brands Aggressively Seek Improved ROI Through Technology Adoption

Is It Worth Investing in OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ :OPRX) Right Now?

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1,529.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPRX is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for OptimizeRx Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.25, which is $6.56 above the current price. OPRX currently public float of 15.14M and currently shorts hold a 5.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPRX was 151.66K shares.

OPRX’s Market Performance

OPRX stocks went up by 22.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.31% and a quarterly performance of 40.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 335.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.61% for OptimizeRx Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.17% for OPRX stocks with a simple moving average of 53.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OPRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OPRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $65 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2021.

OPRX Trading at 24.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares surge +19.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPRX rose by +22.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +221.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.44. In addition, OptimizeRx Corporation saw 116.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPRX starting from BAKER DOUGLAS P, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $54.93 back on Aug 03. After this action, BAKER DOUGLAS P now owns 74,796 shares of OptimizeRx Corporation, valued at $109,860 using the latest closing price.

Paramore Miriam J, the PRESIDENT AND CSO of OptimizeRx Corporation, sale 15,000 shares at $55.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Paramore Miriam J is holding 74,607 shares at $836,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.93 for the present operating margin

+43.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for OptimizeRx Corporation stands at -5.10. The total capital return value is set at -4.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.62. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.89. Total debt to assets is 0.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.