Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) went down by -11.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.10. The company’s stock price has collected -9.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that Hudson Technologies Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Revenues

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :HDSN) Right Now?

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HDSN is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Hudson Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50, which is -$0.15 below the current price. HDSN currently public float of 27.34M and currently shorts hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HDSN was 572.66K shares.

HDSN’s Market Performance

HDSN stocks went down by -9.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.61% and a quarterly performance of 41.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 171.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.36% for Hudson Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.03% for HDSN stocks with a simple moving average of 63.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HDSN

B. Riley FBR Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HDSN reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for HDSN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 06th, 2018.

HDSN Trading at -1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.58%, as shares surge +1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDSN fell by -9.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +169.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, Hudson Technologies Inc. saw 188.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HDSN starting from Houghton Kathleen, who sale 13,315 shares at the price of $2.90 back on Jun 09. After this action, Houghton Kathleen now owns 40,107 shares of Hudson Technologies Inc., valued at $38,601 using the latest closing price.

MORCH OTTO C, the Director of Hudson Technologies Inc., sale 13,262 shares at $2.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that MORCH OTTO C is holding 37,085 shares at $39,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HDSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.00 for the present operating margin

+21.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudson Technologies Inc. stands at -3.53. The total capital return value is set at 4.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.08. Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN), the company’s capital structure generated 231.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.81. Total debt to assets is 58.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 201.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.