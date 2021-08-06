Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA)

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) went up by 10.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.91. The company’s stock price has collected 3.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Western Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE :CPA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPA is at 1.61.

CPA currently public float of 31.54M and currently shorts hold a 11.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPA was 311.49K shares.

CPA’s Market Performance

CPA stocks went up by 3.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.58% and a quarterly performance of -11.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.72% for Copa Holdings S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.98% for CPA stocks with a simple moving average of -1.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPA stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for CPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPA in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $98 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPA reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for CPA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 21st, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CPA, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on April 12th of the current year.

CPA Trading at 1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +7.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPA rose by +3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.89. In addition, Copa Holdings S.A. saw -1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPA

Equity return is now at value -57.30, with -19.90 for asset returns.