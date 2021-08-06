MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Just Got Our Attention

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) went up by 13.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2020.00. The company’s stock price has collected 8.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that MercadoLibre, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ :MELI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MELI is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for MercadoLibre Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2070.63, which is $165.29 above the current price. MELI currently public float of 45.75M and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MELI was 393.06K shares.

MELI’s Market Performance

MELI stocks went up by 8.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.91% and a quarterly performance of 23.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.46% for MercadoLibre Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.44% for MELI stocks with a simple moving average of 15.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MELI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MELI stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for MELI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MELI in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $1900 based on the research report published on July 09th of the current year 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to MELI, setting the target price at $1800 in the report published on May 06th of the current year.

MELI Trading at 19.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MELI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +16.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MELI rose by +8.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,573.76. In addition, MercadoLibre Inc. saw 6.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MELI starting from Aguzin Alejandro Nicolas, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $1213.32 back on Aug 19. After this action, Aguzin Alejandro Nicolas now owns 4,315 shares of MercadoLibre Inc., valued at $7,279,926 using the latest closing price.

Calemzuk Emiliano, the Director of MercadoLibre Inc., sale 120 shares at $1128.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Calemzuk Emiliano is holding 315 shares at $135,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MELI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.21 for the present operating margin

+41.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for MercadoLibre Inc. stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.03. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI), the company’s capital structure generated 103.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.84. Total debt to assets is 26.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.