Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) went up by 7.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.03. The company’s stock price has collected 7.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that Zymeworks Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE :ZYME) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZYME is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Zymeworks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.71, which is $20.35 above the current price. ZYME currently public float of 39.92M and currently shorts hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZYME was 428.28K shares.

ZYME’s Market Performance

ZYME stocks went up by 7.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.26% and a quarterly performance of 19.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.23% for Zymeworks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.22% for ZYME stocks with a simple moving average of -9.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYME stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ZYME by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZYME in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $55 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZYME reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for ZYME stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ZYME, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

ZYME Trading at 0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares sank -2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYME rose by +7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.64. In addition, Zymeworks Inc. saw -25.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYME starting from Tehrani Ali, who sale 41,191 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Jul 16. After this action, Tehrani Ali now owns 260,325 shares of Zymeworks Inc., valued at $1,482,876 using the latest closing price.

Tehrani Ali, the Chief Executive Officer of Zymeworks Inc., sale 3,800 shares at $36.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15, which means that Tehrani Ali is holding 260,325 shares at $136,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-481.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zymeworks Inc. stands at -463.54. The total capital return value is set at -55.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.12. Equity return is now at value -45.40, with -35.20 for asset returns.

Based on Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME), the company’s capital structure generated 2.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.07. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 50.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.