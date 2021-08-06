Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) went down by -7.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock price has collected -9.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/21 that Venator Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results; Sees Strong Demand Environment Across the Business

Is It Worth Investing in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE :VNTR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VNTR is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Venator Materials PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.79, which is $2.5 above the current price. VNTR currently public float of 54.26M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNTR was 420.09K shares.

VNTR’s Market Performance

VNTR stocks went down by -9.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.84% and a quarterly performance of -38.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.55% for Venator Materials PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.35% for VNTR stocks with a simple moving average of -25.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNTR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VNTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNTR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2021.

VNTR Trading at -32.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares sank -24.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNTR fell by -9.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.37. In addition, Venator Materials PLC saw -12.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNTR starting from Huntsman CORP, who sale 42,429,807 shares at the price of $2.15 back on Dec 23. After this action, Huntsman CORP now owns 9,688,761 shares of Venator Materials PLC, valued at $91,224,085 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.21 for the present operating margin

+8.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Venator Materials PLC stands at -5.78. The total capital return value is set at 0.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.33. Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Venator Materials PLC (VNTR), the company’s capital structure generated 164.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.22. Total debt to assets is 43.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 161.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.