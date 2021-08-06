Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) went up by 20.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.71. The company’s stock price has collected 21.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that STAAR Surgical Reports Record Second Quarter Net Sales of $62.4 Million Up 77% Y/Y and Increases Outlook for 2021

Is It Worth Investing in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ :STAA) Right Now?

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 692.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STAA is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for STAAR Surgical Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $147.00, which is -$17.05 below the current price. STAA currently public float of 46.57M and currently shorts hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STAA was 423.13K shares.

STAA’s Market Performance

STAA stocks went up by 21.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.46% and a quarterly performance of 17.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 150.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.33% for STAAR Surgical Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.72% for STAA stocks with a simple moving average of 43.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STAA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for STAA by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for STAA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $150 based on the research report published on July 09th of the current year 2021.

STAA Trading at 10.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares surge +8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAA rose by +21.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.29. In addition, STAAR Surgical Company saw 95.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAA starting from BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., who sale 130,000 shares at the price of $155.19 back on Jun 28. After this action, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. now owns 8,664,239 shares of STAAR Surgical Company, valued at $20,174,700 using the latest closing price.

BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., the 10% Owner of STAAR Surgical Company, sale 30,735 shares at $155.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. is holding 8,794,239 shares at $4,789,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.88 for the present operating margin

+73.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for STAAR Surgical Company stands at +3.62. The total capital return value is set at 4.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), the company’s capital structure generated 5.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.19. Total debt to assets is 4.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.