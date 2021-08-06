Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) went up by 8.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.89. The company’s stock price has collected 14.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/30/21 that Sify reports Revenues of INR 6451 Million for First Quarter of FY 2021-22

Is It Worth Investing in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ :SIFY) Right Now?

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIFY is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sify Technologies Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $446.49. SIFY currently public float of 176.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIFY was 293.30K shares.

SIFY’s Market Performance

SIFY stocks went up by 14.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.54% and a quarterly performance of 36.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 244.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.86% for Sify Technologies Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.37% for SIFY stocks with a simple moving average of 45.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIFY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for SIFY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIFY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2018.

Kaufman Bros, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIFY reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for SIFY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 24th, 2007.

Kaufman Bros gave a rating of “Hold” to SIFY, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

SIFY Trading at 13.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares surge +22.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIFY rose by +14.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +206.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.27. In addition, Sify Technologies Limited saw 203.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SIFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.75 for the present operating margin

+27.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sify Technologies Limited stands at +3.07. The total capital return value is set at 8.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.70.

Based on Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY), the company’s capital structure generated 98.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.59. Total debt to assets is 32.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.