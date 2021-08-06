Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for LHC Group Inc. (LHCG)

LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) went down by -11.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $236.81. The company’s stock price has collected -10.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that LHC Group announces second quarter 2021 financial results

Is It Worth Investing in LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ :LHCG) Right Now?

LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LHCG is at 0.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for LHC Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $252.00, which is $61.39 above the current price. LHCG currently public float of 30.26M and currently shorts hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LHCG was 163.49K shares.

LHCG’s Market Performance

LHCG stocks went down by -10.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.08% and a quarterly performance of -5.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.90% for LHC Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.21% for LHCG stocks with a simple moving average of -7.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHCG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LHCG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for LHCG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LHCG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $255 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LHCG reach a price target of $247. The rating they have provided for LHCG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 20th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to LHCG, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

LHCG Trading at -7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -10.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHCG fell by -10.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $207.68. In addition, LHC Group Inc. saw -11.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHCG starting from Nixon Ronald T, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $201.62 back on May 27. After this action, Nixon Ronald T now owns 26,000 shares of LHC Group Inc., valued at $1,008,100 using the latest closing price.

REED W EARL III, the Director of LHC Group Inc., sale 4,700 shares at $204.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that REED W EARL III is holding 109,049 shares at $958,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.72 for the present operating margin

+36.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for LHC Group Inc. stands at +5.41. The total capital return value is set at 9.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.65. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on LHC Group Inc. (LHCG), the company’s capital structure generated 8.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.44. Total debt to assets is 4.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.