Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) went up by 10.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.20. The company’s stock price has collected 8.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that DFIN Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE :DFIN) Right Now?

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 282.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DFIN is at 2.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.67, which is -$3.01 below the current price. DFIN currently public float of 32.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DFIN was 204.02K shares.

DFIN’s Market Performance

DFIN stocks went up by 8.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.69% and a quarterly performance of 36.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 198.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.19% for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.70% for DFIN stocks with a simple moving average of 43.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFIN

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DFIN reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for DFIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 05th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to DFIN, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on May 27th of the previous year.

DFIN Trading at 10.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFIN rose by +8.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +154.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.08. In addition, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. saw 106.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFIN starting from Johnson Eric J, who sale 15,225 shares at the price of $30.83 back on Jun 04. After this action, Johnson Eric J now owns 81,843 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc., valued at $469,353 using the latest closing price.

Turner Kami, the Chief Accounting Officer of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $27.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Turner Kami is holding 27,369 shares at $162,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.22 for the present operating margin

+38.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. stands at -2.90. The total capital return value is set at 13.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.50. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 121.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.87. Total debt to assets is 33.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.