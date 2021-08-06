Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) went down by -2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.16. The company’s stock price has collected 1.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Kontoor Brands Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results; Raises Outlook for Fiscal 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE :KTB) Right Now?

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Kontoor Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.25, which is $9.32 above the current price. KTB currently public float of 53.02M and currently shorts hold a 5.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KTB was 534.50K shares.

KTB’s Market Performance

KTB stocks went up by 1.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.97% and a quarterly performance of -16.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 165.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.00% for Kontoor Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.50% for KTB stocks with a simple moving average of 13.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KTB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KTB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $69 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to KTB, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

KTB Trading at -3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares surge +2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTB rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.27. In addition, Kontoor Brands Inc. saw 39.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTB starting from Krueger Laurel, who sale 6,762 shares at the price of $63.98 back on May 28. After this action, Krueger Laurel now owns 29,058 shares of Kontoor Brands Inc., valued at $432,653 using the latest closing price.

Sumner Susan Denise, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Kontoor Brands Inc., sale 20,876 shares at $54.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Sumner Susan Denise is holding 8,797 shares at $1,145,095 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.29 for the present operating margin

+41.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kontoor Brands Inc. stands at +3.24. The total capital return value is set at 16.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.63. Equity return is now at value 270.10, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,159.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.06. Total debt to assets is 63.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,096.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.