Is Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) a Keeper?

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) went up by 6.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.05. The company’s stock price has collected -6.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Ping Identity, Microvision, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Petroleo Brasileiro, or Smith Micro Software?

Is It Worth Investing in Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ :SMSI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SMSI is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Smith Micro Software Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.06, which is $4.25 above the current price. SMSI currently public float of 46.07M and currently shorts hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMSI was 474.70K shares.

SMSI’s Market Performance

SMSI stocks went down by -6.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.64% and a quarterly performance of 10.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.58% for Smith Micro Software Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.65% for SMSI stocks with a simple moving average of -6.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMSI stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for SMSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMSI in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $11.10 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMSI reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for SMSI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2021.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to SMSI, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

SMSI Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMSI fell by -6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.46. In addition, Smith Micro Software Inc. saw -2.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMSI starting from CAMPBELL THOMAS G, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $5.12 back on May 19. After this action, CAMPBELL THOMAS G now owns 57,000 shares of Smith Micro Software Inc., valued at $76,768 using the latest closing price.

Huffmyer Timothy C., the Chief Financial Officer of Smith Micro Software Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $5.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Huffmyer Timothy C. is holding 268,598 shares at $103,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.90 for the present operating margin

+84.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith Micro Software Inc. stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 5.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.06. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI), the company’s capital structure generated 10.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.60. Total debt to assets is 8.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.69.