Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Amedisys Inc. (AMED)

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) went down by -21.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $325.12. The company’s stock price has collected -21.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that Amedisys Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Closing of Contessa Acquisition, Expansion of Credit Facility and Authorization of New $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

Is It Worth Investing in Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ :AMED) Right Now?

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMED is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Amedisys Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $314.83, which is $130.12 above the current price. AMED currently public float of 32.08M and currently shorts hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMED was 213.13K shares.

AMED’s Market Performance

AMED stocks went down by -21.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.70% and a quarterly performance of -20.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.81% for Amedisys Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.89% for AMED stocks with a simple moving average of -25.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMED stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMED by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMED in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $220 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMED reach a price target of $290. The rating they have provided for AMED stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 20th, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to AMED, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

AMED Trading at -21.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -25.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMED fell by -21.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $256.02. In addition, Amedisys Inc. saw -31.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMED starting from Gerard Christopher, who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $261.24 back on Aug 02. After this action, Gerard Christopher now owns 37,856 shares of Amedisys Inc., valued at $326,544 using the latest closing price.

Gerard Christopher, the President & COO of Amedisys Inc., sale 1,250 shares at $250.90 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that Gerard Christopher is holding 39,106 shares at $313,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.61 for the present operating margin

+41.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amedisys Inc. stands at +8.86. The total capital return value is set at 19.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.32. Equity return is now at value 26.20, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Amedisys Inc. (AMED), the company’s capital structure generated 37.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.51. Total debt to assets is 19.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.