Here’s Our Rant About Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) went down by -2.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.53. The company’s stock price has collected -2.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that Rapid7 Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ :RPD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RPD is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Rapid7 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $126.64, which is -$14.05 below the current price. RPD currently public float of 51.22M and currently shorts hold a 10.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPD was 526.31K shares.

RPD’s Market Performance

RPD stocks went down by -2.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.44% and a quarterly performance of 54.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.42% for Rapid7 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.20% for RPD stocks with a simple moving average of 35.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPD stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for RPD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RPD in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $135 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPD reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for RPD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to RPD, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

RPD Trading at 16.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +12.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPD fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.81. In addition, Rapid7 Inc. saw 26.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPD starting from Schodorf Thomas E, who sale 750 shares at the price of $114.75 back on Aug 02. After this action, Schodorf Thomas E now owns 22,140 shares of Rapid7 Inc., valued at $86,062 using the latest closing price.

Schodorf Thomas E, the Director of Rapid7 Inc., sale 750 shares at $96.74 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02, which means that Schodorf Thomas E is holding 22,590 shares at $72,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.25 for the present operating margin

+68.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rapid7 Inc. stands at -24.02. The total capital return value is set at -16.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.82. Equity return is now at value -254.30, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Rapid7 Inc. (RPD), the company’s capital structure generated 648.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.64. Total debt to assets is 50.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 635.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.