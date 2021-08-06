e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) went up by 6.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.29. The company’s stock price has collected 9.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Big Lashes, Big Attitude, Big Deal: e.l.f. Cosmetics Launches Big Mood Mascara With Tierra Whack

Is It Worth Investing in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE :ELF) Right Now?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 248.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELF is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.85, which is $3.86 above the current price. ELF currently public float of 48.40M and currently shorts hold a 5.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELF was 456.41K shares.

ELF’s Market Performance

ELF stocks went up by 9.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.17% and a quarterly performance of -2.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for e.l.f. Beauty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.28% for ELF stocks with a simple moving average of 17.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $35 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELF reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for ELF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to ELF, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

ELF Trading at 9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +15.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF rose by +9.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.77. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. saw 18.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from AMIN TARANG, who sale 67,166 shares at the price of $27.84 back on Aug 02. After this action, AMIN TARANG now owns 392,756 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., valued at $1,869,943 using the latest closing price.

AMIN TARANG, the Chief Executive Officer of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., sale 67,166 shares at $26.98 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that AMIN TARANG is holding 398,173 shares at $1,812,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.79 for the present operating margin

+58.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stands at +1.96. The total capital return value is set at 2.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.60. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF), the company’s capital structure generated 55.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.88. Total debt to assets is 30.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.