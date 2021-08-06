Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock (CFLT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CFLT) went down by -3.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.99. The company’s stock price has collected 3.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Confluent Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ :CFLT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.25. CFLT currently public float of 23.00M and currently shorts hold a 8.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFLT was 1.42M shares.

CFLT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.31% for Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.79% for CFLT stocks with a simple moving average of -5.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFLT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CFLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CFLT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $45 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFLT reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for CFLT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 19th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to CFLT, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on July 19th of the current year.

CFLT Trading at -5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFLT rose by +3.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.86. In addition, Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock saw -10.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-98.56 for the present operating margin

+68.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock stands at -97.15. The total capital return value is set at -118.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.75.

Based on Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock (CFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 18.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.95.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.