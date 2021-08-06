Can Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Remain Competitive?

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) went down by -15.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.61. The company’s stock price has collected -0.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Progyny, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ :PGNY) Right Now?

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 96.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Progyny Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.00, which is $19.7 above the current price. PGNY currently public float of 73.88M and currently shorts hold a 5.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGNY was 1.02M shares.

PGNY’s Market Performance

PGNY stocks went down by -0.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.13% and a quarterly performance of 6.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.01% for Progyny Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.58% for PGNY stocks with a simple moving average of -2.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGNY

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGNY reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for PGNY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 29th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PGNY, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

PGNY Trading at -21.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -19.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGNY fell by -15.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.31. In addition, Progyny Inc. saw 30.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGNY starting from Payson Norman, who sale 8,330 shares at the price of $54.90 back on Aug 05. After this action, Payson Norman now owns 838,886 shares of Progyny Inc., valued at $457,276 using the latest closing price.

Payson Norman, the Director of Progyny Inc., sale 8,330 shares at $55.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Payson Norman is holding 847,216 shares at $462,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.42 for the present operating margin

+20.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progyny Inc. stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 5.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.09. Equity return is now at value 38.50, with 24.80 for asset returns.

Based on Progyny Inc. (PGNY), the company’s capital structure generated 4.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.75. Total debt to assets is 3.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.