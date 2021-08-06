Can Asana Inc. (ASAN) Remain Competitive?

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) went up by 7.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.10. The company’s stock price has collected 9.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that Asana Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the Best Workplaces for Innovators

Is It Worth Investing in Asana Inc. (NYSE :ASAN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Asana Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $54.25, which is -$29.8 below the current price. ASAN currently public float of 80.19M and currently shorts hold a 7.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASAN was 2.25M shares.

ASAN’s Market Performance

ASAN stocks went up by 9.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.78% and a quarterly performance of 173.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.18% for Asana Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.46% for ASAN stocks with a simple moving average of 107.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with FBN Securities repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to FBN Securities is $80 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASAN reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for ASAN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 21st, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ASAN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on April 23rd of the current year.

ASAN Trading at 34.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.63% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares surge +17.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +117.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN rose by +9.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +226.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.03. In addition, Asana Inc. saw 164.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Farinacci Chris, who sale 26,072 shares at the price of $69.94 back on Aug 02. After this action, Farinacci Chris now owns 289,000 shares of Asana Inc., valued at $1,823,509 using the latest closing price.

LACEY ELEANOR B, the GC, Corporate Secretary of Asana Inc., sale 17,480 shares at $69.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that LACEY ELEANOR B is holding 129,359 shares at $1,221,853 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.34 for the present operating margin

+87.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc. stands at -93.26. The total capital return value is set at -38.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.92. Equity return is now at value 462.60, with -33.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.