Buy or Sell Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) went down by -6.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.56. The company’s stock price has collected -11.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE :QTWO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QTWO is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Q2 Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $127.60, which is $45.69 above the current price. QTWO currently public float of 53.94M and currently shorts hold a 5.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QTWO was 408.51K shares.

QTWO’s Market Performance

QTWO stocks went down by -11.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.20% and a quarterly performance of -2.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.66% for Q2 Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.45% for QTWO stocks with a simple moving average of -16.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTWO

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to QTWO, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

QTWO Trading at -8.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTWO fell by -11.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.59. In addition, Q2 Holdings Inc. saw -26.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTWO starting from Breeden John E, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $105.00 back on Jun 21. After this action, Breeden John E now owns 66,013 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc., valued at $525,000 using the latest closing price.

Flake Matthew P, the President and CEO of Q2 Holdings Inc., sale 20,509 shares at $101.78 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Flake Matthew P is holding 216,652 shares at $2,087,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.84 for the present operating margin

+38.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Q2 Holdings Inc. stands at -34.17. The total capital return value is set at -8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.25. Equity return is now at value -20.20, with -9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 93.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.30. Total debt to assets is 42.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.