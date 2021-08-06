Buy or Sell Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) went down by -4.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.96. The company’s stock price has collected -6.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Outset Medical Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :OM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Outset Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.67, which is $23.64 above the current price. OM currently public float of 32.85M and currently shorts hold a 10.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OM was 542.64K shares.

OM’s Market Performance

OM stocks went down by -6.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.03% and a quarterly performance of -23.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for Outset Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.51% for OM stocks with a simple moving average of -23.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $63 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to OM, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

OM Trading at -15.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OM fell by -6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.94. In addition, Outset Medical Inc. saw -31.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OM starting from Trigg Leslie, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $40.62 back on Aug 02. After this action, Trigg Leslie now owns 250,257 shares of Outset Medical Inc., valued at $812,306 using the latest closing price.

Vazquez Martin, the Chief Operating Officer of Outset Medical Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $40.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Vazquez Martin is holding 9,255 shares at $203,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-235.24 for the present operating margin

-26.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outset Medical Inc. stands at -243.30. The total capital return value is set at -54.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.15. Equity return is now at value -68.80, with -32.30 for asset returns.

Based on Outset Medical Inc. (OM), the company’s capital structure generated 11.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.51. Total debt to assets is 9.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.43.