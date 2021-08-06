Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) went up by 6.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.22. The company’s stock price has collected 4.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BOOT) Right Now?

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BOOT is at 2.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $98.64, which is -$5.73 below the current price. BOOT currently public float of 29.16M and currently shorts hold a 8.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BOOT was 419.26K shares.

BOOT’s Market Performance

BOOT stocks went up by 4.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.10% and a quarterly performance of 21.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 296.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for Boot Barn Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.99% for BOOT stocks with a simple moving average of 45.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOOT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BOOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOOT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $92 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2021.

Pivotal Research Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOOT reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for BOOT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 26th, 2021.

Pivotal Research Group gave a rating of “Hold” to BOOT, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on January 22nd of the current year.

BOOT Trading at 11.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +11.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOOT rose by +4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +181.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.72. In addition, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. saw 104.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOOT starting from Conroy James Grant, who sale 8,493 shares at the price of $76.69 back on May 27. After this action, Conroy James Grant now owns 13,629 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., valued at $651,355 using the latest closing price.

Conroy James Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., sale 49,728 shares at $76.06 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Conroy James Grant is holding 13,629 shares at $3,782,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.66 for the present operating margin

+32.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stands at +6.65. The total capital return value is set at 11.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.29. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT), the company’s capital structure generated 83.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.60. Total debt to assets is 33.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.