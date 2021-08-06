A Lesson to Learn: Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) went down by -14.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.54. The company’s stock price has collected -16.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that Modine Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE :MOD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MOD is at 2.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Modine Manufacturing Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.50, which is $6.54 above the current price. MOD currently public float of 49.54M and currently shorts hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOD was 311.52K shares.

MOD’s Market Performance

MOD stocks went down by -16.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.59% and a quarterly performance of -16.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.95% for Modine Manufacturing Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.18% for MOD stocks with a simple moving average of -1.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOD stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MOD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOD in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $11 based on the research report published on November 06th of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOD reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for MOD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 11th, 2019.

MOD Trading at -16.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares sank -16.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOD fell by -16.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.32. In addition, Modine Manufacturing Company saw 11.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOD starting from Agen Brian Jon, who sale 1,894 shares at the price of $16.50 back on Jun 30. After this action, Agen Brian Jon now owns 75,472 shares of Modine Manufacturing Company, valued at $31,256 using the latest closing price.

McBurney Matthew J, the VP, BHVAC of Modine Manufacturing Company, sale 12,500 shares at $14.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that McBurney Matthew J is holding 63,514 shares at $182,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.98 for the present operating margin

+16.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Modine Manufacturing Company stands at -11.65. The total capital return value is set at 10.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.86. Equity return is now at value -49.80, with -15.00 for asset returns.

Based on Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD), the company’s capital structure generated 111.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.83. Total debt to assets is 30.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.