We Analyzed the Future Direction of FMC Corporation (FMC), Here is What We Found

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) went down by -7.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.66. The company’s stock price has collected -7.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that FMC Corporation announces Net Zero Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2035

Is It Worth Investing in FMC Corporation (NYSE :FMC) Right Now?

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FMC is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for FMC Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $129.11, which is $33.95 above the current price. FMC currently public float of 128.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FMC was 773.98K shares.

FMC’s Market Performance

FMC stocks went down by -7.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.57% and a quarterly performance of -19.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for FMC Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.17% for FMC stocks with a simple moving average of -12.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMC

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FMC reach a price target of $126. The rating they have provided for FMC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 06th, 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to FMC, setting the target price at $126 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

FMC Trading at -11.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMC fell by -7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.89. In addition, FMC Corporation saw -14.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMC starting from Reilly Michael Finian, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $101.47 back on Mar 05. After this action, Reilly Michael Finian now owns 16,263 shares of FMC Corporation, valued at $405,880 using the latest closing price.

Sandifer Andrew D, the EVP and CFO of FMC Corporation, sale 4,951 shares at $105.98 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Sandifer Andrew D is holding 29,646 shares at $524,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.14 for the present operating margin

+44.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for FMC Corporation stands at +12.46. The total capital return value is set at 18.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.83. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on FMC Corporation (FMC), the company’s capital structure generated 116.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.77. Total debt to assets is 33.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.