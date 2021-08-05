Wall Street Pummels Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) After Recent Earnings Report

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) went down by -23.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.48. The company’s stock price has collected -24.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that New EUCON Update Delivers Custom Plugin Mapping and Meter Creation for Avid Control Surfaces

Is It Worth Investing in Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :AVID) Right Now?

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVID is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Avid Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.50, which is $12.44 above the current price. AVID currently public float of 42.04M and currently shorts hold a 3.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVID was 545.00K shares.

AVID’s Market Performance

AVID stocks went down by -24.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.99% and a quarterly performance of 26.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 197.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.50% for Avid Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.46% for AVID stocks with a simple moving average of 22.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVID stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for AVID by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVID in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $23 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVID reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $13.50. The rating they have provided for AVID stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 31st, 2020.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to AVID, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

AVID Trading at -24.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares sank -27.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVID fell by -24.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +212.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.96. In addition, Avid Technology Inc. saw 73.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVID starting from HAWTHORNE NANCY, who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $37.44 back on Aug 02. After this action, HAWTHORNE NANCY now owns 133,720 shares of Avid Technology Inc., valued at $46,800 using the latest closing price.

Bakish Robert M, the Director of Avid Technology Inc., sale 8,261 shares at $35.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Bakish Robert M is holding 692,068 shares at $292,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.27 for the present operating margin

+60.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avid Technology Inc. stands at +3.07. The total capital return value is set at 33.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.95. Equity return is now at value -15.00, with 7.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.