Wall Street Praises Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) After Recent Earnings Report

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) went down by -14.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.58. The company’s stock price has collected -13.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ :SGRY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGRY is at 3.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SGRY currently public float of 9.30M and currently shorts hold a 19.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGRY was 362.35K shares.

SGRY’s Market Performance

SGRY stocks went down by -13.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.93% and a quarterly performance of -4.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 199.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.06% for Surgery Partners Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.42% for SGRY stocks with a simple moving average of 14.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGRY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SGRY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SGRY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $61 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGRY reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for SGRY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 17th, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to SGRY, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

SGRY Trading at -21.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -22.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRY fell by -13.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.39. In addition, Surgery Partners Inc. saw 65.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRY starting from DeLuca Teresa, who sale 5,035 shares at the price of $63.67 back on Jun 09. After this action, DeLuca Teresa now owns 23,473 shares of Surgery Partners Inc., valued at $320,578 using the latest closing price.

DeLuca Teresa, the Director of Surgery Partners Inc., sale 2,633 shares at $63.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that DeLuca Teresa is holding 28,508 shares at $166,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.10 for the present operating margin

+15.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgery Partners Inc. stands at -6.24. The total capital return value is set at 3.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.25. Equity return is now at value -79.10, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY), the company’s capital structure generated 581.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.32. Total debt to assets is 57.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,675.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.