The Chart for New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) went down by -1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.44. The company’s stock price has collected -1.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that New Senior Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE :SNR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNR is at 2.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for New Senior Investment Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.05, which is -$0.02 below the current price. SNR currently public float of 82.67M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNR was 1.57M shares.

SNR’s Market Performance

SNR stocks went down by -1.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.78% and a quarterly performance of 36.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 159.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.26% for New Senior Investment Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.05% for SNR stocks with a simple moving average of 43.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNR stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for SNR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNR in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $9.10 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2021.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to SNR, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

SNR Trading at 12.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNR fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.16. In addition, New Senior Investment Group Inc. saw 74.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.46 for the present operating margin

+20.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Senior Investment Group Inc. stands at -6.29. The total capital return value is set at 2.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.17. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR), the company’s capital structure generated 665.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.94. Total debt to assets is 83.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 727.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.