Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Trimble Inc. (TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.84. The company’s stock price has collected 3.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Trimble Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ :TRMB) Right Now?

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRMB is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Trimble Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $89.33, which is $3.27 above the current price. TRMB currently public float of 249.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRMB was 1.12M shares.

TRMB’s Market Performance

TRMB stocks went up by 3.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.84% and a quarterly performance of 6.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.08% for Trimble Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.71% for TRMB stocks with a simple moving average of 20.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRMB stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for TRMB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TRMB in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $58 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2021.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRMB reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for TRMB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to TRMB, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

TRMB Trading at 7.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.02. In addition, Trimble Inc. saw 29.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from Bisio Ronald, who sale 3,473 shares at the price of $80.40 back on Jun 01. After this action, Bisio Ronald now owns 39,795 shares of Trimble Inc., valued at $279,215 using the latest closing price.

Langley James Joel, the Sr. Vice President of Trimble Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $74.96 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Langley James Joel is holding 4,563 shares at $299,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.85 for the present operating margin

+52.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimble Inc. stands at +12.39. The total capital return value is set at 8.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.91. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Trimble Inc. (TRMB), the company’s capital structure generated 46.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.97. Total debt to assets is 24.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.