Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Just Got Our Attention

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) went down by -10.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $189.00. The company’s stock price has collected -12.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/21 that Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter -3-

Is It Worth Investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ :JAZZ) Right Now?

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JAZZ is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $210.12, which is $53.21 above the current price. JAZZ currently public float of 55.44M and currently shorts hold a 7.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JAZZ was 653.87K shares.

JAZZ’s Market Performance

JAZZ stocks went down by -12.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.06% and a quarterly performance of -10.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.96% for JAZZ stocks with a simple moving average of -6.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAZZ stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JAZZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JAZZ in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $206 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAZZ reach a price target of $186. The rating they have provided for JAZZ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 07th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to JAZZ, setting the target price at $207 in the report published on February 05th of the current year.

JAZZ Trading at -13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -16.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAZZ fell by -12.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.89. In addition, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc saw -6.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAZZ starting from COZADD BRUCE C, who sale 1,750 shares at the price of $169.98 back on Aug 02. After this action, COZADD BRUCE C now owns 307,138 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $297,470 using the latest closing price.

COZADD BRUCE C, the Chairman & CEO of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 10,850 shares at $180.67 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that COZADD BRUCE C is holding 308,888 shares at $1,960,269 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.39 for the present operating margin

+82.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stands at +10.10. The total capital return value is set at 14.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.55. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), the company’s capital structure generated 61.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.07. Total debt to assets is 34.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.34.