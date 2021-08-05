Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for NuStar Energy L.P. (NS)?

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) went down by -4.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.73. The company’s stock price has collected -6.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/21 that Sunoco LP Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

Is It Worth Investing in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE :NS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NS is at 2.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for NuStar Energy L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $3.73 above the current price. NS currently public float of 98.08M and currently shorts hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NS was 458.78K shares.

NS’s Market Performance

NS stocks went down by -6.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.62% and a quarterly performance of -15.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.36% for NuStar Energy L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.99% for NS stocks with a simple moving average of -4.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $22 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to NS, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

NS Trading at -13.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares sank -12.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NS fell by -6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.03. In addition, NuStar Energy L.P. saw 9.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NS starting from Oliver Daniel S., who sale 7,150 shares at the price of $16.80 back on Feb 11. After this action, Oliver Daniel S. now owns 128,236 shares of NuStar Energy L.P., valued at $120,120 using the latest closing price.

del Alamo Jorge A., the SVP and Controller of NuStar Energy L.P., sale 6,527 shares at $16.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that del Alamo Jorge A. is holding 67,137 shares at $105,074 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.30 for the present operating margin

+36.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for NuStar Energy L.P. stands at -13.43. The total capital return value is set at 7.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.66. Equity return is now at value -28.60, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on NuStar Energy L.P. (NS), the company’s capital structure generated 201.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.79. Total debt to assets is 63.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 771.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.