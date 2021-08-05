Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) went down by -7.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.15. The company’s stock price has collected -6.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that DFIN Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE :RRD) Right Now?

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RRD is at 2.83.

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $0.52 above the current price. RRD currently public float of 69.03M and currently shorts hold a 5.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RRD was 1.04M shares.

RRD’s Market Performance

RRD stocks went down by -6.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.15% and a quarterly performance of 20.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 349.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.69% for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.35% for RRD stocks with a simple moving average of 45.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRD

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to RRD, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

RRD Trading at -11.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares sank -5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRD fell by -6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +324.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.90. In addition, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company saw 142.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRD starting from Chatham Asset Management, LLC, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $5.69 back on Jul 08. After this action, Chatham Asset Management, LLC now owns 10,820,100 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company, valued at $85,302 using the latest closing price.

Chatham Asset Management, LLC, the 10% Owner of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company, purchase 130,000 shares at $5.99 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Chatham Asset Management, LLC is holding 10,805,100 shares at $779,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+17.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stands at -0.55. The total capital return value is set at 14.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.