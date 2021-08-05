Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX)

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) went down by -27.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.47. The company’s stock price has collected -35.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Behalf of Investors

Is It Worth Investing in Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ :CDLX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDLX is at 2.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Cardlytics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $114.00, which is $58.99 above the current price. CDLX currently public float of 27.55M and currently shorts hold a 13.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDLX was 379.31K shares.

CDLX’s Market Performance

CDLX stocks went down by -35.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.36% and a quarterly performance of -20.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.26% for Cardlytics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.38% for CDLX stocks with a simple moving average of -29.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDLX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CDLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDLX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $135 based on the research report published on June 18th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDLX reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for CDLX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 15th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to CDLX, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

CDLX Trading at -28.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares sank -28.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDLX fell by -35.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.89. In addition, Cardlytics Inc. saw -40.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDLX starting from Grimes Scott D., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $117.63 back on Aug 03. After this action, Grimes Scott D. now owns 234,674 shares of Cardlytics Inc., valued at $352,892 using the latest closing price.

Grimes Scott D., the Director of Cardlytics Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $126.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Grimes Scott D. is holding 71,112 shares at $252,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.85 for the present operating margin

+37.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardlytics Inc. stands at -29.65. The total capital return value is set at -22.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.91. Equity return is now at value -22.60, with -13.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX), the company’s capital structure generated 119.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.48. Total debt to assets is 44.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.