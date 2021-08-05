Here’s Our Rant About SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) went down by -4.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.26. The company’s stock price has collected -3.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/31/21 that Universal Studios and SeaWorld are not following Disney in bringing back mask requirements

Is It Worth Investing in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE :SEAS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEAS is at 2.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.00, which is $17.99 above the current price. SEAS currently public float of 50.76M and currently shorts hold a 7.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEAS was 878.59K shares.

SEAS’s Market Performance

SEAS stocks went down by -3.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.65% and a quarterly performance of -17.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 184.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.11% for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.32% for SEAS stocks with a simple moving average of 5.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SEAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEAS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $74 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEAS reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for SEAS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 08th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SEAS, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

SEAS Trading at -13.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares sank -7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS fell by -3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.59. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. saw 38.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAS starting from Dold Christopher, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $46.59 back on Jul 30. After this action, Dold Christopher now owns 105,569 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., valued at $93,180 using the latest closing price.

Taylor George Anthony, the See Remarks of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., sale 87,943 shares at $54.46 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Taylor George Anthony is holding 186,545 shares at $4,789,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.91 for the present operating margin

-31.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stands at -72.33. The total capital return value is set at -11.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.56. Equity return is now at value 389.20, with -11.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.