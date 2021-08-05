DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Just Got Our Attention

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) went down by -1.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.54. The company’s stock price has collected -1.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/26/21 that Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Build-Out of Senior Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Widdig as Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ :XRAY) Right Now?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 81.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XRAY is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.46, which is $9.93 above the current price. XRAY currently public float of 217.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XRAY was 1.30M shares.

XRAY’s Market Performance

XRAY stocks went down by -1.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.92% and a quarterly performance of -4.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.87% for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.36% for XRAY stocks with a simple moving average of 8.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRAY stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for XRAY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XRAY in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $71 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XRAY reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for XRAY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to XRAY, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

XRAY Trading at -0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRAY fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.47. In addition, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. saw 22.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRAY starting from ALFANO MICHAEL C, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $67.49 back on May 25. After this action, ALFANO MICHAEL C now owns 9,358 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., valued at $303,705 using the latest closing price.

Petersohn Walter, the Chief Commercial Officer of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., sale 17,425 shares at $67.40 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Petersohn Walter is holding 47,285 shares at $1,174,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.32 for the present operating margin

+50.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stands at -2.48. The total capital return value is set at 3.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.21. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY), the company’s capital structure generated 49.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.08. Total debt to assets is 26.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.