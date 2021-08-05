Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) went up by 7.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.86. The company’s stock price has collected 4.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Horizon Therapeutics, MGM Resorts, RingCentral, Apple, or NVIDIA?

Is It Worth Investing in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ :HZNP) Right Now?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 93.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HZNP is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $122.00, which is $6.67 above the current price. HZNP currently public float of 219.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HZNP was 1.56M shares.

HZNP’s Market Performance

HZNP stocks went up by 4.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.25% and a quarterly performance of 20.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.61% for HZNP stocks with a simple moving average of 26.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HZNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HZNP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HZNP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HZNP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $103 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HZNP reach a price target of $107. The rating they have provided for HZNP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to HZNP, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

HZNP Trading at 13.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HZNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.53% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +14.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HZNP rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.89. In addition, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company saw 46.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HZNP starting from Walbert Timothy P, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $101.74 back on Jul 30. After this action, Walbert Timothy P now owns 840,288 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, valued at $2,543,489 using the latest closing price.

GREY MICHAEL G, the Director of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, sale 5,000 shares at $100.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that GREY MICHAEL G is holding 0 shares at $500,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HZNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.37 for the present operating margin

+75.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stands at +17.71. The total capital return value is set at 12.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.01. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP), the company’s capital structure generated 26.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.70. Total debt to assets is 17.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.