CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) went down by -1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.28. The company’s stock price has collected -0.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CoStar Group, Inc. – CSGP

Is It Worth Investing in CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CSGP) Right Now?

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 148.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSGP is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for CoStar Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $102.73, which is $18.78 above the current price. CSGP currently public float of 390.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSGP was 2.26M shares.

CSGP’s Market Performance

CSGP stocks went down by -0.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.21% and a quarterly performance of 3.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for CoStar Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.35% for CSGP stocks with a simple moving average of -0.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSGP stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CSGP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSGP in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $109 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSGP reach a price target of $979. The rating they have provided for CSGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CSGP, setting the target price at $1000 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

CSGP Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSGP fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.47. In addition, CoStar Group Inc. saw -6.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSGP starting from Kaplan Laura Cox, who sale 1,062 shares at the price of $869.03 back on Apr 30. After this action, Kaplan Laura Cox now owns 830 shares of CoStar Group Inc., valued at $922,910 using the latest closing price.

SAINT FREDERICK G., the President, Marketplaces of CoStar Group Inc., sale 7,834 shares at $831.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that SAINT FREDERICK G. is holding 24,157 shares at $6,515,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.43 for the present operating margin

+77.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoStar Group Inc. stands at +13.69. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.55. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP), the company’s capital structure generated 20.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.30. Total debt to assets is 16.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.75.