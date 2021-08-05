A Lesson to Learn: Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN)

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) went up by 37.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.30. The company’s stock price has collected -0.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that FreightHub, Inc. Reports Record Revenue Increased 394% and 294% for the Three- and Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2021, Respectively

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ :HUSN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUSN is at 2.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Hudson Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HUSN currently public float of 3.90M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUSN was 79.36K shares.

HUSN’s Market Performance

HUSN stocks went down by -0.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.75% and a quarterly performance of 20.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.34% for Hudson Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.01% for HUSN stocks with a simple moving average of 34.91% for the last 200 days.

HUSN Trading at 28.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUSN rose by +33.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, Hudson Capital Inc. saw -13.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2492.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hudson Capital Inc. stands at -2482.10. The total capital return value is set at -578.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -575.98.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.