A Lesson to Learn: Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) went up by 4.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.44. The company’s stock price has collected 4.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Cuentas and Benelisha Group Inc. Sign a 3 year Marketing and Promotion Agreement With milestones up to 50,000 new accounts.

Is It Worth Investing in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ :CUEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUEN is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Cuentas Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CUEN currently public float of 4.85M and currently shorts hold a 5.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUEN was 4.61M shares.

CUEN’s Market Performance

CUEN stocks went up by 4.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.60% and a quarterly performance of 30.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.84% for Cuentas Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.82% for CUEN stocks with a simple moving average of -16.19% for the last 200 days.

CUEN Trading at 10.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.27%, as shares sank -31.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUEN rose by +4.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.73. In addition, Cuentas Inc. saw -45.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CUEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1394.09 for the present operating margin

-347.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cuentas Inc. stands at -1451.79. The total capital return value is set at -201.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -238.19. Equity return is now at value -152.60, with -81.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cuentas Inc. (CUEN), the company’s capital structure generated 126.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 106.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.