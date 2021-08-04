Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) went up by 4.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.74. The company’s stock price has collected 4.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that L Catterton Sells Stake in Sweaty Betty to Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE :WWW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WWW is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Wolverine World Wide Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $44.60, which is $9.16 above the current price. WWW currently public float of 80.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WWW was 574.69K shares.

WWW’s Market Performance

WWW stocks went up by 4.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.26% and a quarterly performance of -17.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.85% for Wolverine World Wide Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.71% for WWW stocks with a simple moving average of 3.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WWW stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for WWW by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WWW in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $35 based on the research report published on February 26th of the current year 2021.

Pivotal Research Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WWW reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for WWW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to WWW, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

WWW Trading at 3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares surge +7.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWW rose by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.84. In addition, Wolverine World Wide Inc. saw 12.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWW starting from HANSON KYLE, who sale 2,544 shares at the price of $36.25 back on Jun 08. After this action, HANSON KYLE now owns 10,020 shares of Wolverine World Wide Inc., valued at $92,220 using the latest closing price.

Long Nicholas T., the Director of Wolverine World Wide Inc., sale 5,470 shares at $38.65 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Long Nicholas T. is holding 10,672 shares at $211,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.75 for the present operating margin

+40.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolverine World Wide Inc. stands at -7.69. The total capital return value is set at 5.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.04. Equity return is now at value -20.80, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW), the company’s capital structure generated 157.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.23. Total debt to assets is 41.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.