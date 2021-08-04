Why Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) went down by -2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.50. The company’s stock price has collected 0.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that Kimco Realty Stockholders and Weingarten Realty Shareholders Approve Merger

Is It Worth Investing in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE :WRI) Right Now?

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WRI is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $31.50, which is -$0.44 below the current price. WRI currently public float of 119.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WRI was 925.97K shares.

WRI’s Market Performance

WRI stocks went up by 0.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.09% and a quarterly performance of -0.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.81% for Weingarten Realty Investors. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.27% for WRI stocks with a simple moving average of 21.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRI stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for WRI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WRI in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $33 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2021.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to WRI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

WRI Trading at -0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRI rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.02. In addition, Weingarten Realty Investors saw 48.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRI starting from Brown Shelaghmichael C., who sale 3,574 shares at the price of $16.84 back on Nov 05. After this action, Brown Shelaghmichael C. now owns 33,021 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors, valued at $60,186 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.41 for the present operating margin

+28.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weingarten Realty Investors stands at +26.13. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.26. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI), the company’s capital structure generated 113.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.18. Total debt to assets is 46.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.